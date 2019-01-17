Last call for the hospitality firms to join trade event

The organisers of ScotHot, Scotland’s leading hospitality trade event, have issued a final call for exhibitors after a bumper sales year.

ScotHot, which is attended by more than 7,000 key decision makers from the Scottish food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries, has just 20% remaining exhibitor capacity for this year’s event.

Taking place on 13 and 14 March at Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in collaboration with Scottish Tourism Month, ScotHot is the Scottish hospitality and catering sector’s largest and most comprehensive trade event.

ScotHot 2019 features a packed programme of curated exhibitions from hospitality operators and suppliers, educational talks from key industry figures, and demonstrations from some of the country’s leading chefs, culminating in the hotly anticipated Scottish Culinary Championships.

With exhibitors arriving from Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy and the United States, and 80% of stands already allocated, this year’s event is set to be one of the largest and most comprehensive yet.

Space at the show is now limited, with numerous high-profile brands, including Lynas Foodservice, Booker Group, Tetley, Fishers and Krupps already having secured their places.

Lynas Foodservice, which is debuting at ScotHot 2019, has reserved 208 square metres of display space at the event – the largest of any exhibitor.

Mel Bacon, director at Lynas Foodservice, said: ‘Lynas Scotland now has an established field sales team and an efficient logistics operation under the leadership of Tony Boyle. We are delighted, and very much look forward to presenting the business and our product offering at ScotHot 2019.

‘On display will be fresh cuts of beef from our craft butchery, and delicious cakes and desserts, with product tastings from our development chef of the latest culinary trends and newness.’

Dave Jones, regional director at Booker Scotland, said: ‘Booker looks forward to showing you the best of Booker own brands and services, including cutting demonstrations from our Master Butchers, our cook-off zone and the latest on-trend drinks ideas at the Booker Bar!’

Ross Carter, Event Director for ScotHot, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to see such an early uptake of exhibition space for ScotHot 2019. This really is a glowing testament to the quality of business and networking opportunities that ScotHot presents, and we’re looking forward to welcoming all our exhibitors and delegates for an exciting two days of activity in Glasgow.’

For the latest show news, exhibitor information, and to register for ScotHot 2019, visit www.scothot.co.uk

For more information about Scottish Tourism Month, visit www.scottishtourismalliance.co.uk.