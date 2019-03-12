Kingsbarns Distillery has tours, tastings and fantastic food

Visit the 5-star Kingsbarns Distillery and Visitor Centre in the East Neuk of Fife for whisky and gin tours, tastings and delicious local food served in their cafe.

They have three types of whisky distillery tours suitable for all levels of whisky interest. They are also running tours of the new Darnley’s Gin Distillery called Discover Darnley’s.

After your tour, come and sit in the cafe, which is a lovely place to relax and enjoy locally sourced soup, sandwiches and cakes. As well as tea, coffee and soft drinks, they serve local beer and, of course, a range of gin, whisky and wine by the glass.

The story of Kingsbarns Single Malt Scotch Whisky begins with the conversion of a historic and semi-derelict farm steading into a distillery.

One of the most striking architectural features at Kingsbarns Distillery is the doocot – the Scots word for dovecot – and this was originally a free-standing structure, and with its Adam style crenulations and Gothic detailing, it looks to all the world like a miniature fortified tower.

Visit the Kingsbarns Distillery to sample their newly released flagship single malt Dream to Dram. Named to mark the Wemyss Family’s vision to bring malt whisky distilling to their Fife home, the new release is a truly local dram, having been slowly crafted with barley harvested exclusively from the golden fields of East Fife.

The result is a beautifully light, clean yet complex Lowland style malt whisky which perfectly captures the essence of this quiet and enchanting corner of Scotland. A fruity, complex and light whisky bottled from 1st fill ex-bourbon and 1st fill STR barriques.

