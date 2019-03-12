Inspired by nature and Orkney’s unique traditions

Orkney Distilling’s growing range of hand-crafted gins fuse the traditional with the progressive, drawing inspiration from the Norse heritage of the islands, while delivering a contemporary spectrum of botanical flavours.

It’s an approach that’s unmistakably Orcadian, merging tradition with innovation and the quest for excellence.

Orkney Distilling approached the creation of their new distillery and visitor centre with the same attention to detail. The result is a high-quality facility that both tells their story and, they hope, enhances the Orkney experience for the many thousands of visitors who travel to our islands each year.

Visitors can join them for a guided tour to discover the secrets behind their handcrafted gins, before relaxing and sampling the range in the tasting room overlooking beautiful Kirkwall Bay. Or, they can simply enjoy a cocktail or coffee in the distillery gin bar.

The guided tours start with a short film describing the story of the gin and the history of the islands. Your guide will then show you the working processes of the distillery and how the gin is hand-crafted in small batches, detailing the unique blend of Orkney-grown botanicals that are used to create the spirit.

Finally, visitors head to the tasting room to relax, sample the gins, and enjoy the perfect gin and tonic. Naturally, you’ll also find the full range of gins and merchandise in the gift shop.

Orkney Distilling have now also added a fantastic gin making experience to the tour offering. After learning about the unique blends of botanicals, visitors have the chance to produce their very own recipe, under the guidance of the distiller. Experience participants get to watch their own gin come to life in a personal mini still, before bottling, naming and labelling their creation!

To find out more about the tours, experiences and to book online visit www.orkneydistilling.com.