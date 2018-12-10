Head chef Scott swaps Skye for London in charity event

The head chef from one of Scotland’s leading restaurants is representing the country at a prestigious charity event in London.

Scott Davies, head chef at The Three Chimneys on the Isle of Skye, is one of six chefs participating in the Great British Chefs Dinner, an evening of fine dining and fundraising in aid of the NSPCC.

Scott, who joined The Three Chimneys in June 2015, is the only chef from a Scottish restaurant to cook at this year’s event, and will create the dessert course on the evening.

Taking place on Tuesday, 11 December, at the Guildhall in London, the Great British Chefs Dinner combines the culinary skills of some of the UK’s leading chefs for a gastronomic gala evening.

Cooking alongside Scott at the event are Aaron Patterson, head chef at Hambleton Hall in the East Midlands; Adam Bennett, chef director at The Cross Kenilworth in Warwickshire; Michael Caines of Lympstone Manor in Exmouth; and brothers Christian and Manuel Costardi, who run the eponymous Ristorante Christian e Manuel in Vercelli, Italy.

As part of the Great British Chefs Dinner, the 450 guests on Tuesday evening will be able to bid for ‘money-can’t buy’ raffle prizes, donated by the participating chefs, with all bid money going to the NSPCC.

Scott said: ‘Supporting charities close to home, and further afield, is so important to us all here at The Three Chimneys. I’m delighted to be taking part in the Great British Chefs Dinner in aid of the NSPCC.

‘I’m really looking forward to working alongside some of the UK and Italy’s most creative, talented chefs to deliver what I am sure will be a wonderful evening, and all for such a worthwhile cause.’

Now in its seventh year, the Great British Chefs Dinner is held in support of the NSPCC’s ‘Speak out. Stay safe’ service: a session available to all primary schools in the UK, which aims to equip a generation of children with the knowledge and understanding they need to stay safe from abuse and neglect.

Bethan Sweeting, special events manager at the NSPCC said: ‘We’re delighted Chef Scott is travelling to London from Skye to create a delicious course at the NSPCC Great British Chefs’ dinner 2018.

‘Support from talented chefs is what makes this event a success and allows us to teach more children about how to stay safe from abuse via our ‘Speak out. Stay safe’ programme. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Scott and the other chefs for making the Great British Chefs’ dinner 2018 the most appetising one yet.’

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys has established itself as a destination dining experience for more than 30 years. Based within an original Skye croft house, The Three Chimneys is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder.