Head chef returns to the MasterChef kitchen

A head chef from one of Scotland’s leading restaurants is making a return to the MasterChef kitchen this festive season.

Scott Davies, head chef at The Three Chimneys on the Isle of Skye, is one of five chefs, and the only contestant from Scotland, taking part in MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch, due to broadcast on BBC Two on Thursday 27

December.

In this one-off festive special, the MasterChef judges catch up with five former MasterChef: The Professionals finalists whose careers have been transformed by the competition, before inviting them back to the MasterChef kitchen for one last battle to impress.

Monica Galetti, Marcus Wareing and Gregg Wallace journey across the UK and beyond to visit five MasterChef alumni who are making waves in the culinary world.

Scott, who joined The Three Chimneys in June 2015, is visited at the restaurant by judge Gregg Wallace – five years after he first appeared on MasterChef: The Professionals, finishing runner-up in the 2013 series.

Scott Davies said: ‘My time on MasterChef: The Professionals is one of the highlights of my career to date, and I’m thrilled to be returning to the competition this Christmas.

‘MasterChef has boosted the careers of dozens of chefs over the years, including my own. The Professionals Rematch was a really special programme to film, a chance to get together and cook up a storm with some truly inspiring, talented chefs from across the UK and beyond. While I can’t give anything away about the result, this is definitely one to mark in your TV guide this Christmas!’

Over the past decade, MasterChef: The Professionals has become one of the most important culinary competitions in the country, with hundreds of ambitious chefs putting their careers on the line to battle for coveted title.

MasterChef: The Professionals Rematch will be broadcast on BBC Two on Thursday 27 December at 8pm.