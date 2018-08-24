Good food lovers will find their Spiritualist home

The north east’s newest bar and restaurant has opened its doors.

The Spiritualist, situated on Langstane Place, brings new vibes to Aberdeen, offering an outstanding drinks menu alongside delicious food.

The venue comes from the owners of some of Scotland’s best bars, including Copper Blossom in Edinburgh and Church on the Hill in Glasgow.

Specialising in incredible cocktails, wines and spirits, there will also be a mouth-watering menu with a variety of dishes to suit everyone.

It will also be one of the only bars in Aberdeen to serve Cold Town, a craft beer brewed in Scotland. Many of the cocktails on offer are completely unique to The Spiritualist and have never been seen before in Aberdeen.

The Spiritualist’s drinks menu will offer a vast assortment of the best cocktails around. Many of the drinks will have a theatrical or interactive element, such as the ice spheres that need to be smashed open to reveal your drink.

There’s even a sharing cocktail called the Disco Diva, which is served in a disco ball to be enjoyed by groups visiting the bar. It will be the perfect place for a refreshment, after work drinks or to party into the night. There will also be masterclasses available to learn to make cocktails from the experts.

The Spiritualist will offer a fresh and varied brunch menu, featuring favourites such as homemade pancakes, smashed avocado on sourdough toast and eggs benedict. The lunch and dinner menu is set to be just as delicious.

The Hanging Grills will be the talk of the town – skewered chunks of tender meat, cooked to perfection and served with your choice of sauce and sides.

For those who want something naughty to nibble on, the Filthy Fries will be perfect. You’ll be able to top your chips with a variety of decadent additions such as smashed haggis with peppercorn sauce, macaroni cheese with bacon bites or halloumi with chilli jam.

Area manager for The Spiritualist, Christian White, said: ‘“We want The Spiritualist to be somewhere the people of Aberdeen can pop in for brunch on the weekend, relax with family or come for a night out with friends. From a casual drink to heading out out, we’ve got everyone covered. As well as the bar, we’ve got a private dining room upstairs where we’ll be hosting events and corporate bookings.

‘The Spiritualist team can’t wait to welcome everyone and unveil what we’ve been working on. The venue looks amazing and there’s certainly nothing else like it in the city. We can’t wait to show it off to the community.’

The Spiritualist is located at 67 Langstane Place, serving brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks from noon until late every day of the week.