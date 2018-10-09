Glasgow ready for a rum deal after 300 years

Glasgow’s first rum distillery in 300 years is to open in November.

Next month, Wester Spirit Co will open a brand new, innovative rum distillery combining the latest technology with the timelessness of a quality rum.

Wester Spirit Co are rekindling traditional rum distillation in Glasgow to create a truly unique premium spirit elevated through adventurous and modern techniques.

For the launch of Wester Spirit Distillery, they are stepping away from conventional copper stills into the multi-faceted future of stainless steel.

The still is equipped with fully programmable technology to increase the efficiency of the distilling process and has the option of manual control to allow changes to the smallest details in the flavour profile.

Combined, this helps to create a spirit hand-crafted with intuition, expertise and enhanced flavour with guaranteed consistency.

This means the Genio Still is able to reproduce Wester Spirit Co’s creative and contemporary recipe with unrivalled accuracy.

The distillery will also provide the opportunity for the brand to meet the growing demand for spiced rum by increasing the production limit from 250 bottles per month to 6000.

Wester Spirit Distillery is located in the hive of Partick, a natural home for a distinctive and creative brand to reside amongst the vibrant eclectic mix of bars and eateries, further enhancing the city’s night-time offering.

Tours around the distillery will be held with a masterclass in the history and process of rum production, ending with the opportunity for guests to create their own cocktail.

Exclusive tours will place the power in the hands of the party as they spice their own rum. The distillery will also host pop-up restaurants and secret gigs, offering everyone the best of city living.

After growing up on the beautiful West Coast of Scotland, Wester Spirit Co. Co-Founders, Zander Macgregor and Allan Nairn moved to Glasgow for university, and are now based there.

With a background in business and engineering, respectively, Wester Spirit Co. was, alongside a huge interest in rum, born out of a passion for small batch craft spirits, the distilling process and the rich origins of Glasgow.