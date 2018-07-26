Glasgow gets ready for its first cocktail weekend

Glasgow is gearing up for its first ever cocktail weekend.

It’s a chance to sample the best cocktails in the city, watch the best DJs over four days next month.

The event will run from August 9-12, and casual Asian restaurant, Nonya, is set to launch Glasgow’s very first festival dedicated to cocktails and home-grown DJs with a three-course Eastern tasting experience.

Kicking off the Glasgow Cocktail Weekend on August 9 from 6.30pm, the mouth-watering dining experience matches dishes from north-east Thailand with imaginative Roku gin cocktails from Japan.

Starting with the daring yet delicious fried crickets in ginger, lemongrass and kaffir lime, the three-course sharing menu created by chef Gina Hopkins guarantees to take you on an authentic culinary journey across Southeast Asia.

Main course sharing platters include a delicious shitake mushroom laab and whole deep-fried red mullet with fish sauce and herbs.

Dessert is no afterthought either with banana leaf sticky rice and thick condensed milk ice cream.

Hosted by Roku Gin, brand ambassador Teddy Joseph will share insight into the origins of the handcrafted Roku – from sakura blossoms to botanicals in this not to be missed event.

Priced at £40pp the evening includes three matched cocktails to complement a three-course sharing menu set in their intimate back room with a bamboo backdrop and colourful Chinese folk art covering the walls.

Glasgow Cocktail Weekend ticket holders will also enjoy a Prosecco cocktail on the evening to mark the launch.

Two sittings are available on Thursday 9 August at 6.30pm or 9pm.

Nonya head chef Gina Hopkins said: ‘I wanted to create a refreshingly authentic menu that you would expect to eat on the streets of Thailand.

‘Everything we use is locally sourced where possible, authentically flavoured Thai, Malay and Chinese true to regions. Our ethos is centred around using the best quality Asian and local produce and this menu reflects that.

‘This is our first intimate dining experience and we’re excited to kick off the Glasgow Cocktail Weekend with such an interesting event that matches Asian dishes with unusual cocktail serves.’

Speaking about Glasgow Cocktail Weekend, Gina continued: ‘Calvin our head bartender has also created two amazing signature cocktails that we’ll run during the four-day festival at £5. Make sure you join us in Nonya and enjoy drinks with a twist.’

Organiser Nicola Moir from Moir Media said: ‘Nonya is incredible and we couldn’t think of a better way to start the Glasgow Cocktail Weekend celebrations. With two weeks to go, make sure you buy a ticket and get ready to step into our world of cocktails and music.’

Glasgow Cocktail Weekend will also be taking over The 158 Cocktail Lounge in Hutchesons, as part of their Summer Series with dance floor favourites We Should Hang Out More playing a special DJ set from 4-6pm.

Giving cocktail lovers the chance to sample over 100 signature £5 drinks and attend masterclasses in 30 of the city’s top venues, Glasgow Cocktail Weekend also has an jam-packed live music programme with four intimate performances from Glasgow DJs that sell out internationally, including llyus & Barrientos, cult dance favourites We Should Have Out More and house kings, Silicone Soul playing sets in the illustrious backdrop of the top two floors of the Rotunda.

Tickets are priced from £10 from www.glasgowcocktailweekend.co.uk and grant access to a world of cocktails and music over four days. Anyone that buys a weekend ticket before July 31 will also be entered into a Golden Cocktail draw to win one of four VIP tickets, granted all area access throughout the festival, a premium distillery tours at Auchentoshan with drams, a Makar Gin distillery tour, and a dining experience in Rioja in Finnieston.

The festival aims to allow Glasgow and tourists to the city a chance to discover the grit and glamour of the best of Glasgow’s live music scene and independent food and drink operators.

Visitors can buy a wristband to enjoy £5 cocktails in participating venues and bars, exclusive events, sampling, masterclasses, discounts and all four live DJ performances on the Naked Grouse presents stage and on the MAKAR cocktail lounge in The Rotunda.

The £5 signature cocktails are available in over 30 of Glasgow’s top venues including: Rioja; Bibimbap; Kelvingrove Café; Nonya; Bloc; Maxs; McPhabbs; The Finnieston; Porter and Rye; Lebowskis; Kilmurry; Howlin’ Wolf; Slouch; Bag O Nails; Strip Joint; Spanish Butcher; The Butchershop Bar & Grill; Hutcheson City Grill; The 158 Cocktail Lounge; Nam Tuk Tram Stop; Mezze; and Pickled Ginger.