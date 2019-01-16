Give your body a boost with a healthy bagel

A renowned Scots bagel bakery launched their New Year’s resolution – New Year New You Bagel.

The Bross Bagels event is sponsored by award-winning gym Synergy Group Fitness throughout the month of January only.

Available in all three of their shops – Portobello, Leith and the brand new West End shop situated on Queensferry Street, the feel good product is a wholemeal bagel is packed with sliced turkey breast, smashed avocado, rocket, crushed pistachios and manuka honey mustard dressing.

Available in all shops for the month of January and is priced at £5.50.

Established in August 2017, owner Larah Bross, famous for her bagels worldwide, has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels here in Edinburgh. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.