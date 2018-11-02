Fancy feeling festive? Try our fantastic tips

The team at Scottish Field had a lot of fun setting up a stunning shoot for our Christmas food feature.

We thought it only fair (especially with the season of giving just around the corner) to share some tips and advice should you want to create a similar look this holiday season.

We sourced the vast majority of our decorations from the lovely folk at Dobbies and stuck to the traditional yuletide colours of red, green and gold – a lot of it.

Lights were also a key feature as our main banquet was in the Secret Herb Garden’s gorgeous glass house and we wanted to create soft warm lighting to contrast with the darkness outside and add to the magic.

We used gold star lights (£5.99 per pack) to hang from the canopy above the table and clear fairy lights (£4.99 per pack) incorporated in to the greenery on one side of the table.

For our table, alongside our beautiful natural garland created by Aline Hardie (B.Bonnie Flowers) we scattered a selection of different green and gold baubles (prices from £2.99 each) for a touch of extra sparkle, along with beautiful tea light holders on either side of the garland.

The crackers, an essential for any respectable Christmas table, were a mixture of red tartan and gold. (£19.99 per pack)

The lovely red and green tartan napkins (£16.99 per pack) were a perfect Scottish touch to the decor and worked well with the large gold charger plate (£2.99 each) we used to serve yummy mince pies (£3.49).

We used another plate to place wild spice scented pine cones (£6.99 per pack) and a few gorgeous baubles, making a lovely alternative centre piece for a table. The pine cones smelled amazing and are a simple way of adding a festive scent to any room.

The Christmas tree we used was actually our own but in the gorgeous setting of our shoot, it looked a little sparse.

We added two snowy garlands (£27.99 each) towards the base of the tree which made it look much fuller. We also used two of the natural look frosted garlands which feature lots of red berries and giant pine cones (£29.99 each). These worked really well on the wall as a backdrop and can instantly create the feel of a winter wonderland.

Pick up the December issue of the magazine now to see all of the delicious food (along with recipes), recommendations for delicious tipples, all served with a good dollop of merriment and get ready to experience all the festive feels.

Venue: Secret Herb Garden – http://secretherbgarden.co.uk/

Flowers: B.Bonnie Flowers – https://www.bbonnie.co.uk/

Decorations: Dobbies – https://shop.dobbies.com/christmas

Catering: Scott Smith chef-patron of Fhior – https://fhior.com/