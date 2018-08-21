Exclusive Scottish salami is coming to our stores

A brand new pork salami, produced from Scottish pigs and smoked in the heart of the Highlands, is coming to Scottish shops this week.

Lidl UK has announced that it will be stocking new local charcuterie in its stores across Scotland, as part of a new partnership with British cured meat champions, Cannon and Cannon.

The salami will be available to Lidl customers from Thursday 23rd August, for £1.99 per pack while stocks last. The salami will be on sale for the first time in a supermarket, and forms part of an exclusive deal between Lidl and British cured meat distributers Cannon and Cannon, which currently has its products stocked in some of the UK’s best restaurants, delis and food halls.

Cannon and Cannon, which is based in London’s famous Borough Market, will also supply other Lidl stores up and down the country with a further four regional assortments, from six different producers in Kent, Wales, Yorkshire and Cornwall.

The six-figure contract will provide Cannon and Cannon with the financial backing needed to invest in new facilities to future proof its business and will mark the first time that these regional charcuterie products have been available in a supermarket.

Thomas Bryan, meat buying manager at Lidl UK: ‘This partnership is enabling us to showcase the quality and innovation of locally cured meats in Britain today, as well as supporting smaller, local suppliers.

‘It’s a fantastic time for British cured meats as we have the flexibility to use new flavours and spices customers traditionally haven’t seen on the charcuterie shelf. It’s exciting to be able to bring top-quality salamis and chorizos from artisanal British producers to an interested customer base, looking to engage with food provenance at a local level.’

As part of its sourcing strategy, Lidl is committed to supporting UK farming and British produce, and sources over two thirds of its fresh produce from UK suppliers.