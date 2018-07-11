Enjoy Wimbledon with this tasty gin cocktail
Gin and Deuce
Ingredients Instructions
- 50ml Oro Gin
- Fresh grapefruit juice
- Rosewater syrup
- Lemon juice
- Mint and strawberries to garnish
- Pour ice into a cocktail shaker and some ice into a martini glass - set the glass aside for now.
- Into the cocktail shaker, add the Oro Gin, grapefruit juice, rose syrup and lemon juice
- Don't shake - stir together slowly until everything is mixed well and cold
- Empty the martini glass and pour in the gin and grapefruit mix slowly
- Garnish with mint and sliced strawberries
Anyone for tennis? Or, perhaps, anyone for a tennis-inspired cocktail?
Courtesy of our friends at Oro Gin, we present Gin and Deuce, an ideal drink to sip as you watch the latest matches from SW19.
