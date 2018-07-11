Enjoy Wimbledon with this tasty gin cocktail

By Kenny Smith - 11th July 2018

Gin and Deuce

Ingredients Instructions
  • 50ml Oro Gin
  • Fresh grapefruit juice
  • Rosewater syrup
  • Lemon juice
  • Mint and strawberries to garnish
  • Pour ice into a cocktail shaker and some ice into a martini glass - set the glass aside for now.
  • Into the cocktail shaker, add the Oro Gin, grapefruit juice, rose syrup and lemon juice
  • Don't shake - stir together slowly until everything is mixed well and cold
  • Empty the martini glass and pour in the gin and grapefruit mix slowly
  • Garnish with mint and sliced strawberries

Anyone for tennis? Or, perhaps, anyone for a tennis-inspired cocktail?

Courtesy of our friends at Oro Gin, we present Gin and Deuce, an ideal drink to sip as you watch the latest matches from SW19.

 

