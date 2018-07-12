Enjoy the Green Grass of Wimbledon with this cocktail
Green Grass
Ingredients Instructions
- 25ml Oro Gin
- Fresh apple juice
- Fresh mint
- Lemon juice
- Cucumber
- Slices of lime to garnish
- Pour some ice into a long glass
- Chop the cucumber into chunks and place into the glass, then muddle this with the ice until it makes a mulp
- Pour in the Oro Gin and apple juice and stir together slowly in the glass
- Add the lemon juice and sprinkle in some mint
- Garnish with slices of cucumber and slices of lime
As we near the finals of Wimbledon, we present another cocktail to help you enjoy events at SW19.
Our second Wimbledon-inspired cocktail comes to you courtesy of our friends at Oro Gin.
