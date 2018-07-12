Enjoy the Green Grass of Wimbledon with this cocktail

By Kenny Smith - 12th July 2018

Green Grass

Ingredients Instructions
  • 25ml Oro Gin
  • Fresh apple juice
  • Fresh mint
  • Lemon juice
  • Cucumber
  • Slices of lime to garnish
  • Pour some ice into a long glass
  • Chop the cucumber into chunks and place into the glass, then muddle this with the ice until it makes a mulp
  • Pour in the Oro Gin and apple juice and stir together slowly in the glass
  • Add the lemon juice and sprinkle in some mint
  • Garnish with slices of cucumber and slices of lime

As we near the finals of Wimbledon, we present another cocktail to help you enjoy events at SW19.

Our second Wimbledon-inspired cocktail comes to you courtesy of our friends at Oro Gin.

