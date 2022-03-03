Edinburgh Cashmere recognised worldwide for quality and design

This is the time of year when we look more closely at our spring wardrobes. What will keep us warm, while staying stylish, through the coming months?

As we head into the new season, we need high-quality garments, designed to be so timeless that they are always on trend.

This is also the time of year when we can’t compromise on quality. We can’t take chances that those warm spring knits and cosy cashmeres, so beloved of the fashion-focused, might be inferior.

There is no need to compromise on quality. The iconic fashion brand Edinburgh Cashmere has set itself apart from the run-of-the-mill products found in souvenir shops.

Put simply, Edinburgh Cashmere guarantees that luxury and quality designer garments, and you, deserve. From the innovative design, attending to every detail, through to the sourcing of the finest cashmere available and careful production, no-one reaches the standard of excellence that Edinburgh Cashmere consistently achieves.

With more than one million high quality pieces produced to date, Edinburgh Cashmere is one of the biggest manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of lambswool and cashmere in the UK and Europe.

Part of its success is down to the vision of the company’s founder, DC Singh – whose business acumen and celebrity status have even seen Edinburgh Cashmere appear in GQ, Tatler, Grazia and Vogue – recognising in 2008 that Edinburgh was home to the largest number of cashmere shops in the world.

Although there were a large number, none were offering the high quality he wanted to see and that was the mission for the company.

Mission accomplished now as customers know that if they are looking for the very finest cashmere money can buy, then Edinburgh Cashmere is the place to source it. Every year there is a rush to obtain pieces from each new season’s highly sought-after new season pieces that can’t be found elsewhere.

This level of craftsmanship and quality takes a careful hand and years of research and hard work.

So a decade after DC Singh realised that lovers of designer cashmere and lambswool deserved a fresh eye on design and a new level of quality, Edinburgh Cashmere achieved its goal of becoming one of the top producers and wholesalers of pure cashmere and pure lambswool in the UK and Europe.

One of the proudest achievements was to become the first company in the world to produce 110 different clan cashmere scarves.

Each beautifully designed and immaculately made, they remain some of their best-selling products to date. Like all Edinburgh Cashmere’s garments, the quality only becomes apparent once you have the chance to feel one against your skin and admire it in the mirror.

Over the years the company has worked with top designer brands in the UK, Italy and France and has recently expanded their business supplying premier league football clubs.

Edinburgh Cashmere oversees every aspect of production across the brand, never taking their eye off the ball, eager to always maintain the level of quality for which they have become known.

The DC Classic check, which is designed and produced only by this luxury fashion brand, is one of the most popular checks in the world.

The up-to-the-minute monogram and jacquard designs have become the hallmark of Edinburgh Cashmere brand with designs such as DC Monogram, Classic Thistle and Milano.

With sales souring and the opening of flagship stores in the UK, USA, France, Japan and the UAE next year’s annual turnover is expected to exceed £20 million.

Edinburgh Cashmere is only available at www.edinburghcashmere.co.uk

Find them on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram. and on Google.

Edinburgh Cashmere has no partnerships with any other websites and does not have any souvenir shops.