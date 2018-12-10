Eden Mill pop up at stores in England and Wales

Scotland’s award-winning gin and whisky distillery Eden Mill is expanding into the English and Welsh markets after securing a Christmas partnership with Debenhams.

Eden Mill reached agreement to let customers sample and buy products in pop-up shops at 40 branches of the high street retailer during December. Favourites this year include the classic 12 Gins of Christmas and 2018 Single Malt Whisky.

With its roots in St Andrews, the brand is growing its footprint across the UK. Debenhams joins a list of national stockists include Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s and John Lewis.

Paul Miller, co-founder of Eden Mill, said: ‘Debenhams is synonymous with Christmas and has been a staple for Christmas shopping for decades.

‘What better place to open the Eden Mill pop-ups where shoppers and gin enthusiasts alike can purchase the ideal gin gift for their loved ones.’

Sam Shutt, head of external food services at Debenhams, added: ‘We are really pleased to welcome Eden Mills to Debenhams stores across the country.

‘Our mission this Christmas is to celebrate the joy of shopping by creating a party atmosphere where shoppers can raise a glass to the festive period while browsing our gifts, fashion and home offering. Our new Eden Mills gin bars mean that customers can take some time, meet friends and relax with a drink while celebrating their Christmas purchases.’

Recently, Eden Mill was named Gin of the Year at Annual Scottish Gin Awards 2018. Eden Mill won the most awards, five in total, including London Dry Gin of the Year. Eden Mill is currently stocked in ASDA, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, John Lewis & Partners and more.