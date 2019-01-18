Celebrating Burns Night doesn’t have to cost a fortune

A supermarket has launched a special Burns Night specialbuy range.

From Sunday, 20 January, customers can pick up a bargain from ALDI’s Burns Night Specialbuy range, in a deal worth over £300,000 to ALDI’s Scottish suppliers.

For the first time Aldi will be selling the Simon Howie Chieftain Haggis (908g) for only £2.99. This ceremonial haggis is the perfect way to feed a crowd, serving between four and six people.

As well as Simon Howie, suppliers including Macsween, Humphrey and Sons, McIntosh of Strathmore, and the Isle of Skye Brewing Company will have products stocked in all 85 stores in Scotland, while the retailer’s own-brand MacAulay haggis will also be sold in stores across England and Wales.

Customers in Scotland will be able to pick up everything they need for a traditional Burns supper, including haggis, neeps and tatties to feed a family of six, for less than £4.30. The products in the Burns Night Specialbuy range will also include Simon Howie Haggis Bon Bons, McIntosh of Strathmore Haggis and Mince pies, Cosmo’s Haggis Pizza, and Humphrey and Sons Pork and Haggis Sausages.

Simon Howie said: ‘Our haggis is made by a team of award winning chefs and butchers using our very own traditional recipe. Our Chieftain Haggis is the UK’s bestselling family-sized haggis and is the perfect choice for a Burns Supper celebration.’

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, ALDI Scotland said: ‘Burns Night is one of the most celebrated dates in the Scottish food calendar and we’re pleased to be working with so many of our long-standing suppliers in Scotland to offer our customers a fantastic range of products on what is Rabbie Burns’ 260th birthday.

‘This year we’re bringing our customers everything they need for a spectacular Burns Night, whether that is a traditional Burns supper, or a Burns inspired pizza – you’ll find it at your local ALDI store.’

The Specialbuy range will be available from all 85 ALDI stores in Scotland.

But be quick, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re one, they’re gone!