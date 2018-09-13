Beer brand gets a boost – and charity wins too

A Scottish beer brand has secured a major deal with a leading UK supermarket – will significantly advance its bid to bring clean water access to one million people.

Scottish beer brand Brewgooder has today announced it has secured a new UK listing with Tesco.

Representing its biggest ever listing deal to date, the agreement will see the social enterprise supply single bottles of its popular Clean Water Lager to 481 Tesco stores across the UK, adding to its existing nationwide supermarket listings in ASDA and Co-op stores.

Launched in March 2016, Brewgooder donates 100% of its profits to fund clean water and sanitation projects in developing countries.

To date, it has helped over 40,000 people across Malawi gain access to clean water. Now thanks to this new Tesco deal, Brewgooder plans to expand its clean water initiative into a second country, Ghana, in 2019.

By the end of next year, the brand hopes to have helped over 100,000 people gain consistent clean water access. Tesco customers will now have the chance to ‘Drink Beer, Give Water’ and help contribute towards this ambition.

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, said: ‘This deal marks another major milestone for Brewgooder and brings us closer to achieving our overall mission: to provide clean water to one million people.

‘We’re really looking forward to involving Tesco and its customers with our mission. Our lager is a crisp, fresh tasting beer that has proven it can compete against the industry heavyweights on taste, but it also has the power to make significant social impact – just from people choosing to enjoy our beer at home or in a bar.

‘Our journey so far has been incredible: growing from a team of one to seven in two years; brewing and selling over one million cans and half a million pints of our lager; and achieving listings with some of the UK’s biggest retailers. It’s because of our loyal drinkers and retailer support that we’re now able to look at extending our operations into Ghana and work to bring clean water to even more people across the world.’

Single bottles of Brewgooder Clean Water Lager will be available to purchase from UK-wide Tesco stores from today, 13 September. Both cans and bottles are also available in UK-wide ASDA & Co-op stores, along with hundreds of pubs and bars all over the country.

Brewed in partnership with BrewDog, at its Ellon brewery at zero margin, the social enterprise has funded over 60 clean water projects in Malawi providing an estimated 40,000 people with clean drinking water since launching with a crowdfund.

The brainchild of Alan Mahon, Brewgooder was born following Alan being personally affected by unsafe water in Nepal. The experience sharply brought to light the life-threatening conditions that many people in the developing world live with every day – globally, over 900 children without adequate medical care die every day from issues related to a lack of clean water.