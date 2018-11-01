Baxters returns after a six year gap with souper ad

A Scottish food company is investing in a significant advertising campaign this winter, which will see much-loved soup brand Baxters back on television screens for the first time in six years.

Launching nationally on 4 November 2018, the ‘We Make Super’ campaign will focus on the quality and heritage of Baxters soups – delicious to taste and Super in every way.

Demonstrating the passion and skill that goes in to every tin of Baxters soup, the TV advert will showcase the quality ingredients – many locally grown – and their very own local Scottish ‘super heroes’, such as Lossiemouth smoked haddock supplier Billy Edwards and Fraserburgh born Masterchef Darren Sievewright.

The ad will debut on ITV during Sheridan Smith: Coming Home on 4 November, and will then run until February 2019 exposing over 34 million consumers to the campaign.

The campaign will also include a series of sponsorships across Sky CBS Action and Reality Channels running from November to March, and extensive social media promotion focused on the chunky, filling Hearty range and the new Super Good soups.

John McMullen, CEO of Baxters European Business Unit, said: ‘At a time of economic uncertainty, Baxters Food Group is digging deep and investing in advertising to grow our business and secure the rewards, not just for our employees but also our local suppliers.

‘As the advert says, We Make Super through excellent ingredients and the hard work and commitment of our Super people too.’

The advert was made in the Highlands within 20 miles of the Fochabers production site in Aberdeenshire. Smoked haddock supplier, Billy, has been working with Baxters for over 40 years and he hand smokes his haddock to ensure it is succulent, whatever the catch conditions.

Darren Sievewright hails from Fraserburgh, has been working for Baxters as chief innovation officer for over seven years, and was a Masterchef Semi-finalist in 2014.

From its inception as a small grocery store in Fochabers in 1868, Baxters has grown into one of the nation’s most treasured brands. For four generations the Baxter family have been producing some of the UK’s finest soups, jams and chutneys, with a mission to ‘Be different, be better’.

This year marks Baxters’ 150th anniversary and inspired by the family’s passion for great tasting food, the company continues to create and innovate. 150 years of family know how and expertise goes into every one of its products, which are sold across the world.