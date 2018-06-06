Bartender’s creation wins him a trip to Mexico

An Edinburgh bartender has been crowned the winner of 1800 Tequila’s Visionaries competition.

Callum Baines from Treacle Bar and Kitchen took part in the competition, where bartenders across the UK were tasked with creating a cocktail that demonstrates what we will be drinking in 20 years’ time.

The five other finalists included; Amy Swanton from The Aviator Hotel, Farnborough, Jonathan Shaw from One Goose Entry, Belfast, Peter Konkoly from Coya Mayfair, London, Radslaw Rozycki from The Cocktail Trading Co., London, Sofiane Barthelemy from the Library Bar at The Lanesborough, London.

Callum Baines impressed judges with his cocktail, Make Tequila Great Again, which combined 1800 Reposado, oak wood smoke, cactus and aloe syrup, lemon juice and Boston Bittahs served in a mug.

Callum’s inspiration came from the notion of global warming, impacting resources of natural water and fresh ingredients causing sustainability to become the main focus of cocktails of the future.

As the winner, he will receive a once in a lifetime trip to Mexico and trip to 1800 distillery.

Callum said: ‘I am so happy that I’ve been selected as this years winner of the 1800 Tequila Visionaries competition.

‘It’s an absolute privilege to have been chosen by these judges, and I’m thrilled I’ll soon get to immerse myself in all things tequila in the heart of Tequila itself!’