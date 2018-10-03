Apple theme for next Bowhouse food weekend

Fife’s food hub will open its doors once more this month for an apple-themed food event next weekend.

On Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 October, Bowhouse will feature resident producers based there, with a line-up of some of Scotland’s best food artisans, as well as apple activities throughout the weekend; such as pork and apple sausage making by Minick Butchers, and apple based products being made on site.

Kellie Castle will also be there from the National for Scotland selling apples, from their famed organic garden.

Visitors to Bowhouse will learn how to press apples for juice, as well as having the opportunity to create apple juice from their own crop at the market, or by buying apples from Kellie Castle’s stall. Visitors just need to take a sealable container to the Food Weekend so that they can transport the fruits of their labour home.

Bowhouse Food Weekends have become known for attracting some of Scotland’s best independent food producers, as October’s line up reiterates; with smoked fish from Ritchie’s of Rothesay; Scottish charcuterie from Goodlife Farming and East Coast Cured; high protein Rebel Chocolate; jams and chutneys from Kingsgate Preserve and the Witches Kitchen; and pure Perthshire Birch water from Birken Tree.

For guests who feel a little peckish during their visit, the street food quarter will be serving up creative Scottish street food from Rost; sweet treats from Tastes Like Crepe; drinks courtesy of St Andrews Brewing Company; and coffee from Perc U Up.

Situated just outside St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife, Bowhouse runs its free-to-attend food weekends monthly, providing an opportunity to see, discuss, taste and buy the best local food and drink from Scotland’s artisan producers. Bowhouse welcomes a changing roster of the best producers from Fife and beyond to the food weekends.

Beyond the monthly Food Weekends, Bowhouse operates as an innovative food hub, providing facilities and support for independent micro producers and makers. The number of permanent makers based at Bowhouse has grown, with Scotland the Bread’s new mill joining the fold.

Current in-house makers include Bibi’s Little Bakery – a local bakery creating a range of macarons; Futtle – an organic brewery specialising in farmhouse ales inspired by the East Neuk coastline; Keeping the Plot – florist is growing cut and edible flowers in the fields around Bowhouse; Langoustine the Box – this company works with local shellfish fishermen to make langoustine, lobsters and crab available to the public; The Mill House – a new café that produces wood fired pizzas on site in a due to open this autumn; Mara Seaweed – this innovative business uses Bowhouse as a base while they forage for seaweed on the shore nearby; Minick Butchers – this local artisan business is experimenting with maturation techniques in meat at his Bowhouse facility; Scotland the Bread – a not for profit organisation milling and baking bread from wheat grown in Balcaskie Estate.

The October Food Weekend will run between 10am–4pm.