An international Sunday brunch returns to hotel

A summer of gastronomy has returned to a five-star Scottish resort.

By popular demand, an international Sunday brunch, unique to Scotland is making a welcome return to the Fairmont St Andrews.

Available every Sunday until 26 August, diners will be able to enjoy a huge range of globally inspired dishes using the finest locally sourced ingredients created by Fairmont St Andrews’ team of international chefs.

The team is led by executive chef Steve Wilson whose love of Asian cuisine created with local produce is evident in the extravagant offering at brunch.

This international Sunday brunch showcases a variety of entrées from land and sea – from oysters at the seafood bar to salads including orange and radicchio, and specially prepared soup.

Main courses include a carving station, a noodle bar where ramen noodles can be prepared to order by a team of chefs, and a huge range of slow-cooked dishes from beef bourguignon to sweet potato curry. A separate area is given over to accompaniments from freshly prepared vegetables and potatoes cooked in a multitude of styles to saffron rice.

To finish, executive pastry chef Alexander Haebe has gone to town with an impressive array of home baked desserts from French-style patisseries, chocolates and macarons to traditional puddings, a range of local ice creams and a striking chocolate fountain.

The hotel’s bakery team has been hard at work with a special bread area offering many different kinds of bread.

The attentive team at the resort are on hand to create a memorable experience and guests can be sure that there is no other brunch like this anywhere in Scotland.

Priced at £32.50 per adult and £16.00 per child (under 5s eat free) the international Sunday brunch will be served from 1-4pm every Sunday over the summer until 26 August.

The brunch takes place in the dramatic Atrium space under the unique Zephyr art and lighting installation by renowned artist, George Singer. The sculpture emulates shoals of fish in St Andrews Bay below the hotel and the blowing reeds on the cliff tops.

The return of the brunch coincides with the new seasonal menus at the hotel’s other eateries, La Cucina and St Andrews Bar and Grill. In May a successful Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea took place to mark the recent marriage of the royal couple.

John Keating, general manager of Fairmont St Andrews, said: ‘We were delighted at our guests’ response to International Sunday Brunch last year, and, by popular demand, we’ve had to bring it back this summer.

‘St Andrews continues to grow as a culinary destination; the internatonal Sunday brunch is a celebration of local provenance but also testifies to the influence of our global team of chefs throughout the hotel’s restaurants.

‘The brunch is a true summer of gastronomy for friends and family to tantalise any taste bud.’