All set for the final food weekend of the year

Bowhouse will have its last Food Weekend of 2018 with an especially festive affair next Saturday and Sunday.

Taking place on 8 and 9 December, a bumper line-up of some of Scotland’s best food producers will be joined by resident Bowhouse makers for the covered food market, alongside a collection of artisan craft stalls from Scottish artists curated by Tea Green Events.

In addition to meeting your Christmas shopping needs the event will include festive activities; a specially festive themed storytelling corner, the return of the of the Bowbridge Alpacas, and Christmas wreath making workshops from Cambo Heritage Trust.

The workshop costs £35 and will include all you need to create your own Christmas wreath from natural materials grown on Cambo Estate. Horticulture Manager Fay McKenzie will lead the workshops on Saturday and Sunday between 1-3pm; call 01333 451 040 to book.

Bowhouse continues to attract Scotland’s best independent producers, and December’s Food Weekend will have everything you need for your Christmas pantry, stocking fillers and goodies for underneath the tree.

For the pantry: charcuterie from Goodlife Farming and East Coast Cured; cheese from St Andrews Cheese Company and Arran Cheese; relishes and chutneys from Relish It and Kassells Kitchen; as well as Minick Butchers, Arbroath Quality Fish and East Neuk Produce.

In the craft quarter, fill your stockings with beautifully functional ceramics by Clod & Pebble; quirky illustrations by East End Press; seaside inspired paintings by Yolande Kenny; and stunning glass wares by Elin Isaksson. And plan a very merry Christmas with beer from Dundee’s 71 Brewing, Strathearn Cider and ready-made cocktails from Milk Money.

Bowhouse is a hub for artisan food and drink producers on Balcaskie Estate just outside St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife. Its popular Food Weekends are free to attend and welcome a wealth of Scotland’s best producers, giving people the opportunity to see, discuss, taste and buy the best local food and drink from Fife and beyond.

The Festive Food Weekend is free to attend and will run between 10am – 4pm both days.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com.