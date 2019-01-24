Aberdeen ice cream parlour to ‘Go Orange’ for a day

Iconic Scottish ice cream maker Mackie’s of Scotland will colour their most popular flavour, known as ‘Traditional’, bright orange next week.

On Friday 1 February, to raise awareness and money for Muscular Dystrophy UK, Mackie’s 19.2, their Aberdeen ice cream parlour, will be a bright vision with orange lighting, balloons and staff dressed in orange T-shirts.

Even the company’s logo will be converted to an orange spotted cow for the day.

Alongside the orange Traditional ice cream, a parlour cabinet will be filled with over 200 orange tubs, each containing one of nine different prizes, from £20 gift vouchers, to chocolate bars, so that customers can take part in a fundraising lucky dip.

Mackie’s marketing director, Karin Hayhow said: ‘Muscular Dystrophy UK is a charity close to our hearts because we have experienced first-hand the severity of the illness.

‘We hope that our parlour customers have fun with the orange lucky dip in return for a donation towards the work of Muscular Dystrophy UK.’

The company is getting behind the day as part of their long-running support for people with any type of muscular dystrophy in Scotland.

Muscular Dystrophy UK is the official charity for Mackie’s of Scotland and the joint venture company, Mackie’s at Taypack who make Mackie’s potato crisps and other savoury snacks.

The association is founded on the personal experience of both companies, as Denis Emslie who worked as the sales director at Mackie’s of Scotland for 28 years, and Mark Taylor – brother of George Taylor, managing director at Mackie’s at Taypack – both lost their lives to forms of MD.

Scotland’s Muscular Dystrophy UK regional development manager, Dean Widd said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to our wonderful corporate partners Mackie’s of Scotland. There are just over 6000 people in Scotland with muscular dystrophy and the money raised through Go Orange for a Day helps to fund our work into new treatments and campaigns for better care and support for people with muscle wasting conditions to live as independently as possible.’

There’s still time for schools and businesses to sign up for the annual campaign by registering at: www.musculardystrophyuk.org/go-orange

The Lucky Dip – 250 Orange tubs all contain one of the following prizes:

35g Honeycomb Chocolate Bar x 65; Tub of Mackie’s Honeycomb pieces x 50; 20% 0ff Mackie’s 19.2 vouchers x 40; Bags of Honey & Mustard Crisps x 48; Buy 1 get 1 free voucher for Waffle Cones x 15; Buy 1 get 1 free voucher for Waffle & ice cream x 15; £5 gift vouchers x 10; £10 gift vouchers x 5; £20 gift vouchers x 2.

Go Orange started in 2016, as the national campaign sees hundreds of schools, companies and individuals wearing orange for a day. Supporters across the country have raised a fantastic £90,000 in past through Go Orange for a Day events.