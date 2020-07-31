Visit Moscow – without leaving Scotland

TOURISTS are being encouraged to visit Moscow – without even setting foot outside Scotland.

That’s because the village of Moscow in Ayrshire is featuring in a new publicity campaign by holiday website Love Home Swap.

The site has created an online guidebook called Around The World in Britain, which also includes California in Norfolk, Egypt in Buckinghamshire, and Melbourne in Derbyshire.

The guidebook says: “Swap the Red Square for red tractors in Ayrshire’s rural Moscow.

“A holiday in the Scottish hamlet will see visitors sharing the precise latitude of the Russian capital.

“The origins of this Moscow’s name are disputed, with theories ranging from ancient Celtic origins to being a reference to Napoleon’s retreat from Russia.”

The site highlights nearby attractions, including “Dumfries House, Galloway Forest Park and the Scottish Dark Sky Observatory”.

Read more travel stories on Scottish Field’s travel pages.