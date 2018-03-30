Watch the cheeky new video from the Kilted Yoga

Scotland’s Kilted Yoga lads have swapped the Scottish wind for the Jersey breeze in their new video.

The Kilted Yoga lads became an instant viral sensation when their first film was viewed over 55 million times worldwide.

Now the pair, best known for doing downward dog in nothing but kilts, have traded the Scottish hinterland for Jersey’s rugged scenery to mark the launch of the new direct easyJet flight from Edinburgh to the stunning isle, which takes off for the first time tomorrow.

The lads cheeky new video looks set to receive the same cult status by giving a new meaning to hot yoga; performing risqué poses all over Jersey.

From the serene, unspoiled coastline to the heritage sites at Mont Orgueil and Plemont caves and the bustling St Helier Market, the boys turned locals’ heads with their moves and had their heads turned by the island’s beauty everywhere they went.

Finlay Wilson, The Kilted Yoga founding member: ‘Our first Kilted Yoga film was a big hit last year, so we were very excited when we received the invite to make a follow up film in Jersey.

‘The island has some spectacular scenery, so whether you’re into yoga or just enjoy getting outdoors, hopefully we’ve inspired Scots to visit the Island to check it out, as it’s worth a visit.’

The video sees the boys in a variety of strangely mesmerising poses in some of the Island’s most mesmerising locations but Jersey is an island small on size but big on personality and offers so much more than its landscapes. An abundance of fresh produce, unique accommodation and relaxing activities, Jersey is the perfect antidote to city life.

Adam Caerlewy-Smith, head of marketing at Visit Jersey said: ‘We had a lot of fun welcoming The Kilted Yoga lads to the island and look forward to welcoming many more Scots in the months to come.’

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK Country Manager said: ‘easyJet is delighted to be celebrating our first flight between Edinburgh and Jersey which we are sure will prove popular for our Scottish customers looking to discover the variety that the island of Jersey has to offer.

‘This year easyJet is celebrating 10 years at Jersey and the addition of this route demonstrates our continued commitment to providing even more choice for our customers in Jersey and Scotland, helping us to deliver long term, sustainable growth, providing passengers with a great range of destinations all with a convenient schedule, low fares and great service for both leisure and business travellers.’

Visit Jersey invited The Kilted Yoga boys to the Island to mark the launch of the easyJet summer route from Edinburgh to Jersey which operates twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The Edinburgh to Jersey flight takes just 1 hour and 10 minutes and is available to book now at easyJet.com with fares from Edinburgh to Jersey starting from just £30.74.

Watch the video HERE.