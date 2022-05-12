REVIEW: Innside Newcastle

For a sophisticated and stylish stay in Newcastle look no further than Innside, writes Grant Dickie.

SITUATED a stone’s throw from one the most synonymous views Newcastle has to offer, Innside by Meliã is the perfect stay for anyone looking to book a trip to the Toon.

The modern but almost industrial-style architecture of the hotel allows it to nestle itself snugly in Newcastle’s quayside between its many famous iconic bridges. Stepping inside the lobby, the hotel is fresh and airy, the cavernous room opening further to a mezzanine level above and the Gino D’Acampo restaurant beyond.

After a swift check-in with the friendly and welcoming front-of-house staff, it was off up to my river view studio room. The hotel has introduced an extra measure that helps reduce footfall on your floor by requiring you to tap your room key in the lift to grant access to your floor.

The rooms are clean and bright, immaculately decorated in a modern style. The studio rooms are spacious and come with a WC while the rest of the room is open plan. Yet, standing in the bathroom area, you still have a feeling of privacy. The bed itself was huge, but didn’t take up too much of the generously-proportioned room. There was even still space for a sofa, table, and chairs, plus more than enough storage. If you don’t travel light, don’t fret, there is space for everything.

Being my first trip to Newcastle I was humbled to see the staff had gone the extra mile and left me notes on the mirror and windows – it’s the little details that make a stay special – introducing me to parts of the view from my window. And what a view it was. I was able to see the iconic bridges reaching over the Tyne far below.

While staying at Innside make sure to take advantage of the Gino D’Acampo restaurant. With a whole array of great Italian dishes, wines, and cocktails, there will be something for everyone. The restaurant also offers great views over the Tyne and its bridges, with an outdoor seating area for days with nice weather. Inside, the restaurant had a great atmosphere and was busy for a Wednesday night – I’d suggest booking for the night you wish to eat there.

The hotel is perfectly situated for visiting Newcastle’s attractions, like the nearby Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art – currently housing an Ad Minoliti exhibition – the Great North Museum: Hancock, and the city’s many shops, restaurants, and bars. My only tip is to remember that the hotel is on the riverside and if you’re walking into the town centre it is all uphill.

Overall, Innside offers a flawless, comfortable, and casual stay in Newcastle, situated within walking distance of the city centre and attractions. What’s not to love?

Find out more at https://www.melia.com/en/hotels/united-kingdom/newcastle/innside-newcastle/index.htm