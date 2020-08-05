DO YOU need a break? Life has been non-stop and it’s been forever since you escaped on holiday. A brand new site called Staycation Scotland may just have the answer for you. If you’re looking for a stress-free getaway with friends and family then look no further.

Founded by businesswoman Rosemary McLennan, the site offers insights, tips and inspiration for your next staycation in Scotland. Every recommendation is hand selected by Rosemary, who has 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, so the site is a must for anyone considering a Scottish trip this year.

Whether you love a bustling city break or the quiet solitude of a country escape, Staycation Scotland offers subscribers the chance to receive regular tips, insider knowledge and exclusive offers. This year more than ever, we know that a break is crucial to our physical and mental wellbeing, and of course any excuse to escape the chores and working from home is always welcome.

Select from a range of four- and five-star quality:

spa and wellness retreats;

adventure and activity breaks;

city dining and shopping experiences;

and country escapes.

The rise of the staycation is happening for a reason, and if you have to plan your trip then why not be guided by the best?

Whether you’re looking for a family holiday, a perfect romantic break or simply looking for a place for a special celebration, Staycation Scotland will be able to ensure that it’s a memorable one. In a virtual world where we’re bombarded with information on a daily basis, make sure that Staycation Scotland does the hard work for you so you don’t have to.

It’s free to sign up for monthly updates at www.staycationscotland.com plus there will be some fabulous and unique exclusives for all subscribers. The blog and full site will launch on 1 September but do sign up now for early access.

We look forward to welcoming you all to Staycation Scotland.

If you’d like to feature your four- or five-star business then get in touch with Staycation Scotland by emailing Rosemary on info@staycationscotland.com