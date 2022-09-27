The Balmoral is crowned as ‘hotel of the year’

THE Balmoral in Edinburgh has been named as the hotel of the year at the AA Hospitality Awards.

Richard Cooke, the hotel’s general manager, said: “It is an honour for The Balmoral to receive this award – it reflects the dedication and hard work of the team.

“This year marks our 120th anniversary and every day the team shows an unwavering commitment to providing our guests with an incredible and unforgettable experience.

“We have so many exciting plans for the future of the hotel and we continue to work together to ensure our guests leave with their expectations exceeded.

“We are truly humbled to receive such recognition.”

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, added: “One of the UK’s oldest and most prestigious, The Balmoral is nothing short of an Edinburgh institution.

“We would like to congratulate general manager Richard Cooke and the whole team at The Balmoral for their hard work, passion, and dedication to providing hospitality and service to the highest standards.”

