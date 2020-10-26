Works begins on Mull hotel refit

WORK has begun on a redevelopment project at the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa.

More than £3 million will be invested in the scheme by owner Crerar Hotels.

The 72-bed hotel aims to reopen in April.

Chris Wayne Wills, chief executive at Crerar Hotels, said: “I’d like to thank the ‘Mullochs’ for all of their support over the years and Highland & Islands Enterprise, which has provided us with additional funding, allowing us to start work ahead of schedule.

“This will bring the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa up to the level of our other flagship hotels – including Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Oban Bay Hotel and Golf View Nairn – all of which have received a significant redevelopment in the past few years.”

Twenty jobs will be created as a result of the redevelopment.

