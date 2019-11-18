Wishing trees at The Balmoral to benefit charity

This festive period The Balmoral hotel will embrace the holiday season as a time for giving, offering family and friends the chance to spread goodwill and embrace true Scottish hospitality.

The iconic Edinburgh hotel, part of the Rocco Forte group, has partnered with Hamilton & Inches and Hawico Cashmere to celebrate the season with an intricate installation of three beautifully designed wishing trees, which will take centre stage in the hotel’s afternoon tea lounge, Palm Court, symbolising the three brands.

The wishing trees will offer the Gift of a Wish, inviting guests and visitors to submit their wish for the year ahead, allowing the trees to blossom as the ‘leaves’, featuring beautiful messages, are added each day.

Guests can choose to make a donation and write their wishes on a special gold wishing tag, in celebration of the launch of Scottish Gold collection at Hamilton & Inches. All proceeds from the gold wishing tags will go to the Make a Wish Foundation, giving guests the chance to give a little back this festive season and add some extra sparkle to the installation.

The installation comes from a long standing partnership with Edinburgh’s premiere destination for fine jewellery, Hamilton & Inches. The jewellers have a strong historical connection to The Balmoral which dates back to 1902 when they created and installed the mechanism for the iconic hotel clock – an integral part of the Edinburgh skyline.

Hamilton & Inches is synonymous with luxury gifting and has created a range of exclusive gifts for the hotel including a pendant and cufflinks featuring the iconic clocktower.

Also involved in the exciting installation is Hawico, the luxury Scottish cashmere house with a curated collection crafted in the Scottish Borders. Hawico provides a Cashmere Butler service for guests staying in The Balmoral’s Scone & Crombie suite, one of the largest in Scotland, offering an unrivalled personalised shopping service and this festive season, every guest staying in a signature suite over Christmas will receive a luxurious Hawico cashmere gift.

In the spirit of goodwill, over 12 days in December, The Balmoral, Hamilton & Inches and Hawico will give a little back by selecting a wish from one of the trees each day, which will win a special gift or experience from each of the brands.

Not only will the wishing trees offer a magical setting, but year on year, The Balmoral’s much anticipated Christmas tree attracts visitors from far and wide. From the end of November, guests and visitors stepping into the lobby will be captivated by a world of festive cheer and twinkling lights, as the traditional Balmoral Christmas tree will proudly wear fine and festive decorations to showcase the holiday spirit of the city.

The Balmoral has celebrated the festive season for over 100 years and the hotel’s warm-hearted approach is embodied in its Christmas traditions; this is The Balmoral’s favourite time of year.

For information on all The Balmoral’s festive activity visit: https://www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/the-balmoral-hotel/festive/