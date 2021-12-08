Win a chance to discover Edinburgh’s literary heritage

A new competition has been launched offering a pair of literature lovers a once-in-a-lifetime prize – the chance to explore Edinburgh’s literary heritage accompanied by one of the city’s most famous writers, multiple award-winning author Ian Rankin OBE.

The competition prize package also includes return travel to Edinburgh, two nights’ accommodation at YOTEL Edinburgh, a Champagne lunch on board Royal Yacht Britannia and a tour and tasting at Holyrood Distillery.

Packed with character, Edinburgh’s towering spires, atmospheric Old Town and quaint cobbled lanes have inspired some of the world’s best loved writers – from Robert Louis Stevenson and Sir Walter Scott, to Irvine Welsh, Alexander McCall Smith and J.K. Rowling. Such is the city’s reputation for literature that Edinburgh became the world’s first UNESCO City of Literature in 2004.

Ian Rankin, the creator of the acclaimed Inspector Rebus novels will share the Scottish capital’s literary story with the lucky winners of the competition. The competition, which can be entered at https://edinburgh.org/ian-rankin, has been launched by ForeverEdinburgh, the city’s destination brand, which helps visitors and locals enjoy one of the world’s most beautiful and vibrant cities.

Run as part of Forever Edinburgh’s The Story Never Ends campaign, the competition will see the winners enjoy a unique ‘author’s-eye view’ of Edinburgh, a historic city which is drenched in literary and publishing heritage that spans centuries, and where inspiration and locations linked to world-class writing can be found around almost every corner.

Having toured the city’s literary hotspots with the Rebus author, the winner and their plus one will then join him for a refreshment in his favourite watering hole, the Oxford Bar. The pub, which is well-known to Inspector Rebus fans, is located in the city’s New Town, an area that dates back 250 years.

The competition prize package, which includes return travel to Edinburgh and two nights’ accommodation at YOTEL Edinburgh, also includes the opportunity to experience Edinburgh further.

In addition to the tour with Ian Rankin, the winners will enjoy other Edinburgh experiences and attractions such as:

a Champagne lunch on board Royal Yacht Britannia

tickets to Mary Kings Close

Mary Kings Close a tour & tasting at Holyrood Distillery

dinner at Fazenda restaurant

Ian Rankin OBE is the winner of several national and international awards and recipient of four Crime Writers’ Association Dagger Awards, including the prestigious Diamond Dagger in 2005.

He said: ‘Like all the great novels, Edinburgh has a captivating story to tell that’s packed with intriguing characters, fascinating locations and many twists and turns along the way.

‘It’s hard not to be inspired by a city that has such natural and architectural beauty, rich history and diverse character. I’m looking forward to sharing its literary story with the Forever Edinburgh competition winners.’

City of Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey said: ‘We know residents have rediscovered their City as more people have wanted stay closer to home. We have also seen visitors drawn back to Edinburgh through all the seasons to take in Edinburgh’s beauty, history, vibrant culture, stories and wealth of festivals and warm hospitality.

‘Edinburgh was UNESCO’s first City of Literature and it’s not surprising the capital has provided the inspiration to so many writers and been home to such a diverse range of authors.

‘Through ForeverEdinburgh’s The Story Never Ends campaign we hope that residents and visitor alike will be inspired to visit again and again to create their own memories and tales in our amazing capital city.’

Depute council leader Cammy Day said: ‘Edinburgh has something for everyone at all times of the year, and it’s a major attraction for book lovers. Whether you’re a Harry Potter fan or love Inspector Rebus, Edinburgh offers a wealth of literary connections spanning eras, genres and tastes.’

Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns were declared UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 1995, and the capital city became the world’s first UNESCO City of Literature in 2004.

Visitors don’t have to look far to find literary references: the Scott Monument, which towers over Princes Street just a stone’s throw from the railway station, is dedicated to iconic Scottish author Sir Walter Scott who was born in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh also features as the distinctive setting to countless books, from Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting to Dame Muriel Spark’s The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and, more recently Jenni Fagan’s absorbing exploration of life in an Old Town tenement, Luckenbooth.

There are charming independent bookshops to explore all over Edinburgh and fascinating collections held by The Writers’ Museum, Scottish Poetry Library, Scottish Storytelling Centre and the National Library of Scotland.

The Forever Edinburgh competition is being launched as Scotland gears up for its next themed year – Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022. Led by VisitScotland it will be a celebration of the country’s immense contribution to fiction, poetry, prose and storytelling.

To enter the competition, visit https://edinburgh.org/ian-rankin