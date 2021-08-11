Virgin Atlantic reveals its new Scottish home

Virgin Atlantic has a new home in Scotland, as the airline has announced plans to start flights from Edinburgh Airport.

Services to the Caribbean island of Barbados will begin this December with flights to Orlando, the theme park Capital of the world set to commence from April 2022.

The new routes mark the first time Virgin Atlantic has flown international flights from the Scottish capital in its 37-year history and is Scotland’s only direct flight to the Caribbean. Fares will start from as little as £419 per person.

Launching on December 5, Edinburgh’s new Caribbean flights will operate twice weekly on an Airbus A330. Customers can choose to fly in one of three cabins, including the luxurious Upper Class, which offers an exclusive bar area and fully flat beds, or Premium, where customers can enjoy a 38” seat pitch, welcome drinks and fine dining. Twice weekly Orlando services will commence on xx April on Virgin Atlantic’s Airbus A330-200.

As the gateway to the highlands, the new services from Edinburgh Airport will provide travellers from Florida and the Caribbean with a direct link to Scotland’s fascinating historic capital city, alongside easy access to the country’s dramatic, world-famous countryside.

Similarly, Barbados offers easy onward connections to the wider Caribbean, with seamless links to Grenada, St Vincent and Tobago available with Virgin Atlantic, alongside flights with Virgin Atlantic’s interline partner, Caribbean Airlines.

As well as flying customers, Virgin Atlantic will offer a fast, efficient cargo service, enriching the global supply chain and presenting new opportunities for companies looking to export and import famous Scottish goods, such as whisky and smoked salmon, between Scotland and the Caribbean.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: ‘Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn’t be happier to be flying from a new home in Scotland. I know our teams are itching to show Edinburgh the Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair we’re famous for.

‘Our two new routes provide an array of holiday options to suit everyone. From family fun and the thrills of Orlando’s theme parks to the stunning beaches and chilled out vibes in Barbados, we’re confident there’s something to love for all of our Scottish customers.’

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: ‘A premier city like Edinburgh deserves premier airlines and we are extremely excited to welcome our newest partner Virgin Atlantic to Scotland’s capital city.

‘To be able to deliver flights to Barbados, Scotland’s only direct route to the Caribbean, and Orlando is a fantastic boost to us as we prepare for the post-Covid recovery, and it is a huge show of confidence in Edinburgh Airport’s ability to deliver for passengers across the country.

‘We look forward to the new routes launching and watching passengers head off on the holiday of a lifetime from Edinburgh Airport with Virgin Atlantic.’

Virgin Atlantic will be joining its joint venture partner, Delta Air Lines, at its new home in Scotland, with additional partners Air France KLM operating services to both Paris and Amsterdam.

Due to a significant increase in customer demand, Virgin Atlantic has recently announced a 300% increase in flights to the Caribbean, which include a brand new route from Heathrow to The Bahamas. Other developments include a seasonal service from Heathrow to St Lucia as well as daily flights to Montego Bay Jamaica.