Travel firm earns 5 Star Quality Award for ninth year

A Scots travel firm has been awarded the Visit Scotland 5 star Quality Assurance award again this year.

Gray Line Scotland first received the award back in 2012 and are incredibly proud of this acknowledgement of the hard work of it’s team to give visitors the best possible experience on it’s range of Scottish day tours.

Visit Scotland uses a five-level star-grading system to indicate the standard of customer care and range of facilities on offer to visitors by business in the tourism industry. The five star award rates Gray Line Scotland service as excellent.

With the summer season approaching, the company are excited to welcome visitors to returning seasonal tours, the Magical Highlands Tour showcasing some of the stunning Harry Potter filming locations including the Glenfinnan Viaduct and the Alnwick Castle and Lindisfarne (Holy Island) Tour – both incredibly popular with tourists.

This summer Gray Line are introducing a new customer survey for anyone travelling on tours so it can continue to monitor customer feedback and ensure everyone has the best

experience on its tours.

Customers will be asked to complete this form as they return from their tours and also be given the option to complete it in their own time on the company’s new website and social media channels.