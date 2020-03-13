Ardbeg Distillery launches a limited edition beer

Ardbeg, the world-renowned Islay distillery, announced the release of its first ever beer – The Shortie Smoky Porter.

Named after Ardbeg’s beloved canine mascot, Shortie the Jack Russell, this limited edition will be launched in partnership with Brewgooder as part of their Global Gathering campaign.

The brain-child of flatmates Alan McIntyre, global brand manager at Ardbeg, and Alan Mahon, Founder of Brewgooder, the beer has been produced in aid of World Water Day (22 March) with all profits from The Shortie Smoky Porter donated to support clean water projects in Malawi.

To produce this one-off beer – which will be available exclusively in the UK for a limited time only – Ardbeg has joined forces with Williams Bros. Brewing Co. The Shortie Smoky Porter is made using the same peated malt as the award-winning Ardbeg 10 Years Old whisky, capturing the Distillery’s signature smoky character with notes of bitter dark chocolate, malty biscuit, dry espresso coffee and a hint of liquorice.

Ardbeg is the only spirits brand alongside around 250 craft brewers from around the world, all releasing their own unique, one off-brew in aid of the Global Gathering. A coordinated release of the beers will take place over the weekend of World Water Day – March 20–22.

Dr Bill Lumsden, Ardbeg director of distilling, whisky creation and whisky stocks, said: ‘We all dig Ardbeg, and no more so than Shortie. So for this life-saving, well-digging clean water brew, it was only fitting that our canine mascot should represent Islay. As with most porters, this beer is smooth and creamy. However our malt has helped make it distinctly smoky – the way we imagine an Ardbeg beer is meant to taste!’

Mickey Heads, Ardbeg Distillery manager, said: ‘Not only is this a hugely important cause – that we’re delighted to be a part of – but The Shortie Smoky Porter is of course a first for the distillery. Helping brew a beer may seem like unchartered territory for Ardbeg, but as any whiskyphile worth their malt will tell you, beer and whisky share the same DNA.

‘Just like brewers, we ferment our malt. The only difference being, we hold on to the hops. We hope that Ardbeggians and craft beer lovers alike will enjoy this extra special limited edition.’

Alan Mahon, founder of Brewgooder, commented: ‘This collaboration is particularly special for me. To create an incredible beer that helps empower people’s lives is one thing, to do it with one of the world’s best whisky brands is another, but to bring it to life with my best friend: there are few things I have been prouder of in my life. I look forward to working with the team at Ardbeg to turn the profits from this beer into life-saving clean water wells for those who need them.’

The Shortie Smoky Porter will be available to purchase exclusively in the UK from the Ardbeg Distillery Visitor Centre, online at Ardbeg.com, and in select stores across the UK from Tuesday 24 March – priced at £14 for a four-pack.