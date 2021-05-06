Perthshire’s multi-award-winning sound and light show The Enchanted Forest has been cancelled for 2021.

Set against the stunning natural backdrop of Faskally Wood, organisers the Enchanted Forest Community Trust have produced world-class shows and won numerous awards, including being named as a finalist for Best Cultural Event at the Scottish Thistle Awards.

From October to November, Visitors traditionally follow a winding trail past mysterious Loch Dunmore deeper into the woods to explore sight, sounds and scents, in a display combining breathtaking visuals, state-of-the-art technologies and an inspirational soundscape.

More than 80,000 visitors attended in 2018, but this year’s event has been cancelled early.

A spokesman said: ‘It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have reached a decision to cancel The Enchanted Forest in 2021.

‘Like a great many events we had sincerely hoped that we’d be able to operate this year. We have planned with that in our hearts, while waiting patiently on the necessary guidance and clarity from Government that would enable us to proceed safely.

‘That clarity and guidance has, sadly, not been forthcoming in sufficient time for us and, regrettably, the financial risk of proceeding with our plans and potentially having to cancel at a later date without insurance to underpin potential losses is too considerable for a small charitable event operator to bear.

‘This year’s event was intended to mark our 20th anniversary and, while we may not be able to come together in the forest as planned, we will be looking to mark the occasion in a way that celebrates the incredible magic and success of 20 years of The Enchanted Forest.

‘Our beautiful home of Faskally Wood has stood proud and tall throughout this pandemic, and we hope our customers have kept safe and well. We are confident that we will be able to return one day, and we look forward to when that will happen.’

Provisional dates for the event in 2022 are Thursday 29 September – Sunday 30 October.

Tickets purchased for the 2021 event will be automatically rolled over into 2022. In due course we’ll be reaching out to everyone who has purchased tickets to confirm their new dates. Everyone who has purchased tickets for this year’s show will be given advance notice of their new dates prior to tickets going on public sale later this year. In the meantime, if anyone wishes to arrange a refund, our ticket agent will be in contact with details of how these can be processed online, or you can contact them directly at tickets@enchantedforest.org.uk

Those looking for further details should contact the customer service team at info@enchantedforest.org.uk