They’re creepy and they’re kooky – and coming to Glasgow

Following the UK Government shutdown of theatres in March 2020, the producers of The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy, have revealed the tour will visit Glasgow from September 21 for one week only.

Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely will revive their much loved roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Kingsley Morton will play Wednesday Addams, Grant McIntyre Pugsley Addams, Valda Aviks Grandma, Sean Kingsley Mal Beineke and Kara Lane Alice Beineke. Also in the cast will be Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Luke Byrne, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman. Further casting is to be announced.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present – Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy, will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

For further information on the show, visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk and to book tickets for the production from 21-25 September at the King’s Theatre, Glasgow, visit www.atgtickets.com/glasgow.