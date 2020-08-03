Splash of colour as The Balmoral reopens

THE Balmoral in Edinburgh marked its reopening on Saturday with flowers lining the steps to the hotel’s front door.

General manager Richard Cooke and his team welcomed guests back from just before 9am.

Members of staff waved saltires from the windows to mark the return of the landmark venue.

A veritable rainbow of colours adorned the steps “as a nod to all the efforts the NHS has made, and continues to make today”.

Rainbows have become one of the symbols of the pandemic, with people placing drawings and photographs in their windows to thank NHS workers as they went out to work during the pandemic.

Read more stories about how Scotland’s businesses are bouncing back from the coronavirus lockdown on Scottish Field’s news pages.