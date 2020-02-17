SPECTRA Festival of Light was a success

SPECTRA, Scotland’s Festival of Light, has concluded for another year.

Having returned to Aberdeen for the first time in two years, it took place from the 13-16 February, creating new ways of exploring the granite city and illuminated more city-centre sites than ever before.

Commissioned by Aberdeen City Council and produced by Curated Place, SPECTRA was free, family friendly and interactive and encouraged audiences to get out and experience the city looking its best using interactive light sculptures, architectural projections, film, dance, storytelling and more.

Photos by Ian Georgeson.