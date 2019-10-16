Special tributes to Scotland’s two national parks

This year, the UK is celebrating the 70th anniversary of our national parks.

The 1949 National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act created the framework for the 15 national parks across the UK that we know and love today.

Scotland’s first National Park was established in 2002, Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, and this was followed by the Cairngorms National Park, established in 2003.

The framework for creating these parks focussed on conservation, the creation and maintenance of public paths, and ‘preserving and enhancing natural beauty.’

This birthday celebration is the perfect excuse to pay tribute to these national treasures.

To mark the occasion, www.onstride.co.uk decided to do so by showing some of their most beloved landscapes in a way that’s never been seen before.

Theye have created a series of voxel (volumetric pixel) posters that bring together the most iconic areas from our national parks, to give a modern look to these timeless areas of beauty.

Cairngorms National Park is the UK’s largest national park, which covers twice the area of the Lake District.

Five of Scotland’s six highest mountains can be found here, with 52 summits that exceed 900 metres (2,950 feet). The twin arches in our voxel poster are Carrbridge (in the foreground) and Linn o’ Dee.

Carrbridge was built in 1717 to allow funeral processions to cross the River Dulnain to Duthil Church when the water was high. Linn o’Dee, which bridges a narrow gorge on the River Dee, was one of Queen Victoria’s favourite spots to indulge in tea and cake.

Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park is home to the fairytale-like 18th-century Inveraray Castle is a good starting point for a tour of this region of the Highlands. Most recently celebrated for its role in Downton Abbey, this Gothic Revival country house featured in the works of Sir Walter Scott and Robert Louis Stevenson.

The waterfall is the Falls of Falloch, a highlight of West Highland Way – Scotland’s most popular walking trail. Other unmissable features of the trail include the cave that local hero Rob Roy used as a hideout and the crofting ruins at Pollochro.

You’re never far from an exquisite natural view or outdoor adventure in the UK. The National Parks scheme ensures that the best of them are carefully maintained and brought to the attention of pleasure-seeking visitors.

