Up the lunch game in the city with Grab & Go menu

Scottish restaurant in London, Mac & Wild, has announced the launch of itsbrand new Grab and Go concept at their Devonshire Square restaurant.

Offering Londoners a new alternative to the lunchtime supermarket sandwich, Mac & Wild will offer city slickers an impressive menu filled with indulgent cheese porn worthy toastie treats topped with Haggis and healthy grain bowls to take back to desks or eat on the go.

Serving up some of London’s most sustainable Scottish produce, Mac & Wild are champions of extreme traceability, and their Grab and Go concept will be no different.

Open Monday to Friday from 7.30am to late afternoon, Mac & Wild will offer both healthy and comforting Mac & Wild Scottish fayre.

Those wishing to indulge in a lunchtime treat can tuck into Mac & Wild’s Toastie and Sausage Roll menu with specials including a Haggis and Caramelised Onion Toastie oozing with Molten Cheese, the Vegan Haggis Toastie packed full with Pickled Peppers and Herb Pesto as well as foot-long homemade Venison and Black Pudding or Classic Pork and Herb Sausage Rolls.

Alongside Mac & Wild’s Toasties and hearty homemade soup three fiercely nutritious and customisable Grain Bowls will be on the menu to offer the perfect balance of fuel and focus to get Londoners through their day.

Packed with flavour the bowls include; Me-so Hebridean a Salmon bowl with diced Citrus Miso Salmon, Super Grains, Avocado, homemade Kimchee and Edamame, 3PV, a plant pulse pop bowl with Vegan Haggis Pops, Super Grains, Avocado, Spicy Raw Kale Salad and Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauce and The Vindamoo, a fiery Beef Brisket Bowl with Vindaloo Braised Beef Brisket, Super Grains, Curried Lobster Mayonnaise and Roasted Sweet Tattie Salsa. Each grain bowl can also be personalised with Mac & Wild’s Kilt Droppers, AKA toppers such as Crispy Onions, Truffled Nuts, Haggis Crumb and Picked Scotch Seaweed to name a few.

No lunchtime feast would be complete without a wee treat and Mac & Wild have all the Scottish snacks one would need for the ideal afternoon indulgence. Guests can choose from a variety of sweets from a Tunnock Tea Cake and Mackies Crisps to All Butter Shortbread and Scottish tablet, the perfect way to end any meal.

This autumn, Mac & Wild will shake up the lunch game in the City at Mac & Wild Grab & Go.

Andy Waugh, co-founder of Mac & Wild said: ‘The Grab and Go is about us offering quick and delicious lunchtime food with a healthy balance, using our incredible produce. We’ve focused on the grain bowls to offer Londoners a fast and healthy option, but if guests are after a dirtier snack, then the sausage rolls or cheese toasties should quench their hunger.

‘It’s always exciting to be serving Londoners produce sent to us from my family in the Highlands. Opening the new Grab and Go feels a little like when I opened my first market stall on Whitecross St Market 10 years ago, serving delicious food to lunchtime guests.’