See in the New Year on the Britannia and Fingal

Fingal and the Royal Yacht Britannia are offering the perfect luxurious way to start 2022.

It’s a chance to experience both Fingal and its glorious sister ship, the iconic Royal Yacht Britannia during this ultimate two-day Hogmanay package in Edinburgh.

December 30 – Champagne Afternoon Tea on Fingal and Evening Event on Britannia.

A sumptuous Afternoon Tea, this most decadent and dainty of British traditions, served in The Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar with a backdrop of exquisite Art Deco interiors and views across the historic Port of Leith.

An evening of Champagne, dining and jazz lies ahead. Travel in style to The Royal Yacht Britannia, berthed just a few minutes from Fingal, where a red carpet welcome awaits and guests are piped on board. Experience a Moët & Chandon Champagne reception in the State Drawing Room followed by a guided tour of Britannia’s State Apartments.

Britannia’s executive chef Mark Alston and his team will prepare a fabulous four-course menu, using local seasonal produce, made on board in the original Royal Galley.

Dinner will be served in the elegant State Dining Room, a truly magnificent setting. A jazz trio will play during dinner, adding a lovely ambience in the very room where Her Majesty The Queen entertained kings, queens and heads of state.

December 31 – Bring in the New Year on Fingal.

Hogmanay celebrations start with Champagne and canapés served in the Gallery Bar. Descend the sweeping staircase into our magnificent Ballroom for a culinary experience in unique surroundings.

Wines specially selected by Fingal’s Sommelier to compliment the four-course menu will be served throughout dinner.

Countdown the Bells with a piper to welcome in the New Year with a traditional rendition of Auld Lang Syne followed by Ceilidh dancing led by Callanish. Retire to your cabin for your final night aboard Fingal and wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the New Year ahead!

The cost is £2,300 per couple in a Classic Cabin (inclusive of VAT). Includes dinner and breakfast. Package valid only on 30 and 31 December 2021.

