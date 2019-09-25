Scottish hotel celebrates TripAdvisor milestone

One of Aberdeen’s top hotels has been recognised by a world-renowned travel website for providing guests and visitors with five years of high-quality customer service.

Macdonald Norwood Hall has earned a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence every year for the past five years and, as a result, has qualified for the organisation’s Hall of Fame.

Visitors to the 19th century venue have left hundreds of positive comments commending the award-winning hotel for its level of quality, which has resulted in this latest accolade.

The hotel’s general manager, Ivan Franssen, said: ‘We take a huge amount of pride in giving our guests a trip to remember and to have received this Hall of Fame award is testament to the continual high standards we set and aim to deliver for everyone who stays with us.

‘The entire team is delighted to have been recognised by such a respected body as TripAdvisor and I would like to take this opportunity to thank every single guest who has taken the time to leave positive comments and constructive feedback.’

TripAdvisor is the world’s largest travel platform and operates in 49 markets worldwide. It offers advice on services and facilities such as restaurants and hotels from millions of travellers and records an average of 490 million monthly unique visitors.

Built in 1881 on the site of the 15th century Pitfodels Castle, Macdonald Norwood Hall is Aberdeen’s country house in the city and offers 73 luxury bedrooms surrounded by breathtaking Scottish scenery.

Aberdeen’s country house in the city, the hotel is located within easy reach of the city centre. It boasts state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities and is perfect for business and leisure guests with family events, including weddings, catered for all year round.

In 2017, Macdonald Norwood Hall clinched a hat-trick of prestigious weddings honours as part of the Scottish Wedding Awards, the Top Tier Awards and the Scottish VOWS Awards.

With two AA Rosettes, the hotel’s acclaimed Tapestry Restaurant features traditional Scottish décor and is committed to providing the finest locally-sourced produce and ingredients.