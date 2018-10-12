Scotland’s first mainland lighthouse stands proud

The first lighthouse to be built on mainland Scotland was engineered by Robert Stevenson, grandfather of the author Robert Louis Stevenson.

He drove a foundation, walls and spiral staircase through a castle to complete it in 1824.

Though its lantern is no longer operational and a small unmanned light has taken its place, Kinnaird Head lighthouse is still standing proud on the storm-battered, wave-ravaged and notoriously hazardous coast off Fraserburgh.

As a welcome beacon to ships at risk off the headland, this lighthouse has undoubtedly saved many lives, and remains a potent symbol of the skill, courage, technical genius and brilliant organisation behind the Northern Lighthouse Board, which created it.

All of this is celebrated in the purpose-built Museum of Scottish Lighthouses that stands alongside.

The lighthouse remains much as the last crew left it, and visitors can enjoy a good climb to the top of Stevenson’s spiral staircase.

They might also enjoy dropping in on another tribute to Scotland’s most famous lighthouse engineer, Stevenson’s Tea Room – where they will find no storms in their teacup.

Kinnaird Head Lighthouse is a potent symbol of the Board’s skill, courage, technical genius and organisation