Scotland’s eight most Instagrammed hikes

The eight most popular hikes in Scotland, according to Instagram, have been revealed.

According to Google Trends, the nation’s interest in hiking has been steadily increasing over the last five years.

To provide ramblers with ideas on where in the UK to hike for spectacular mountain scenes, Sportsshoes.com have analysed over 677K hiking-related posts published on Instagram over the last three years in order to find which hiking spots are being talked about the most.

The report revealed which hiking routes across the UK have been mentioned the most on Instagram and found that of the 18 most popular trails in the UK, just under half are located in Scotland:

Scotland’s Most Instagrammable Hikes are:

1. Ben Nevis, the highest peak in the British Isles

Ben Nevis is one of the most popular hiking destinations in Great Britain, attracting nearly 100,000 climbs a year. The summit is a collapsed dome of an ancient volcano of which most mountaineers reach using the Pony Track from Glen Nevis. However, with running water, uneven rocks and sometimes snowy climate the surface can become daunting to the inexperienced walker. Not only attractive to hikers, the mountain is home to 700 metre cliffs off the north face providing challenging rock climbs and scrambles for the adventurous.

2. West Highland Way, a 151K route in the Scottish Highlands

Declared as one of Scotland’s Great Trails by Scottish Natural Heritage, the West Highland Way is a linear long distance footpath running from Milngavie, just north of Glasgow, to Fort William in the Scottish Highlands. About 80,000 people embark on the trail every year with over 15,000 walking the entire 151 kilometre route. Commonly walked from south to north, the journey from the Lowlands to the Highlands is full of rich wildlife comprising of goats, red deer, and golden eagles with the changing autumnal colours and crisp reddish leaves making this time of year perfect for animal spotting.

3. Pentlands, a regional park south of Edinburgh

The stunning landscape of the Pentlands covers a vast area of 35 square miles and contains a variety of hills and peaks. Designated as a regional park in 1986, the park is used for a range of activities including, cycling, horse riding, and even skiing at the artificial ski slope at the Midlothian Snowsports Centre. It is a particular favourite amongst hiking enthusiasts for its assortment of gentle and challenging routes and spectacular panoramic views framed by the drystane dykes.

4. Sgurr, a small but perfectly formed peak on the Isle of Eigg

Set high in the clouds, Sgurr is a must for passionate climbers and hikers alike. A head for heights and advanced scrambling ability are needed to reach the 3,255 feet summit. Despite the undeniable views of rolling clouds and carved out valleys, the hike is not for the faint hearted. Even the least technical route, the Great Stone Chute, has a treacherous terrain being an extremely steep and loose scree chute.

5. Sligachan, a route around the north shore of Loch Sligachan

Consisting of epic views and several waterfalls, the Silgachan route is a gentle climb in the Isle of Skye. The route offers fantastic views of creeks and lochans with some boggy crossings and rocky zones. The desolate area of Sligachan allows nature to completely take hold with the river Sligachan breaking up lush grasslands.

6. Cape Wrath, a 200 mile trail through the Scottish Highlands

Tucked away in the top left hand corner of the country, the stunning and spectacular views of Cape Wrath combine dramatic coastlines with moorland wilderness. Its exposed position on the edge of the UK gives rise to frosty landscapes and uninterrupted views of sunset, the perfect end to a charming coastal hike.

7. Glen Nevis, a picturesque glen at the foot of Ben Nevis

Enjoyed by both locals and visitors, Glen Nevis is arguably Scotland’s most beautiful glen. With multiple trails providing the perfect viewpoints of the highest mountains in the British Isles, including Aonach Beag and Ben Nevis, and encompassing one of the three highest waterfalls in Scotland, the breath taking Steall Falls, the scenic surroundings prove perfect to showcase the vivid and vibrant autumnal colours with this change of season. It also has a claim to fame, appearing in scenes in the Harry Potter franchise and Highlander.

8.Glenfinnan Viaduct, a short walk taking in views of Loch Shiel



Overlooking the views of Loch Shiel, the Glenfinnan Viaduct circular walk is one of the most gorgeous and picturesque in the Scottish Highlands. The beautiful mountain backdrop and exquisite architecture of the railway viaduct, most famously appearing in Harry Potter, makes this short walk perfect for an afternoon outing or calm hike.