Scotland at your fingertips with the Waldorf Astoria

Enjoy a luxurious stay coupled with bespoke experiences to showcase the best that Scotland has to offer.

To complement the variety of quality attractions on its doorstep, Waldorf Astoria has added a number of luxury experiences designed to transport guests to some of Scotland’s most beautiful landscapes and hidden gems.

Introducing the hotel’s new Cultural Experiences there is an adventure to suit everyone who wishes to use the convenience of the city centre hotel as their base to understand first-hand some of the unique sights and destinations Scotland has to offer.

The Tee and Whisky experience combines both hobbies Scotland is synonymous with in a decadent adventure. The day starts with a chauffeur-driven car along the east coast for a round of golf at the prestigious 18-hole No.1 Championship Gullane Golf Course, followed by a light clubhouse lunch.

Returning to the hotel, guests will sample a flight of five whiskies, celebrating the Scottish regions: Highland, Lowland, Speyside, Campbeltown and Islay. To complete the experience guests will receive a beautifully crafted tweed hipflask for future golfing trips.

For serious foodies, guests can benefit from the personal guidance of award-winning Head Chef Dan Ashmore at the award-winning 3AA Rosettes restaurant The Pompadour, with a 4-hour cookery masterclass built around the guest’s own flavour preferences.

After the informal cooking lesson, guests can look forward to the unique experience of enjoying Dan’s own 7-course tasting menu with paired wines.

Finally, for guests looking for the ultimate sightseeing adventure, there’s an opportunity to create a bespoke route to enjoy Scotland’s highlights in one day.

The Highlands Exploration experience is a helicopter flight for up to four guests, offering a personalised route for each tour. Taking in spectacular landmarks renowned the world over, the tour can include Stirling Castle, the Glenfinnan Viaduct, the Isle of Skye, Eilean Donan Castle on the west coast, Ben Nevis and Glencoe, to name just a few.

Then return to the sumptuous comfort of Waldorf Astoria for an evening nightcap over which to swap experiences with fellow guests.