Scary Highland Halloween tale coming to life with Instagram

Scotland’s ancient folklore has been given new life in time for Halloween – with the creation of a social media horror story fit for all the family.

Loch Ness by Jacobite has teamed up with an award-winning Scottish author to bring local legends to new audiences on Instagram.

Kirsty Logan’s exclusive take on the eerie tales aims to inspire potential day-trippers and holiday makers to discover more folklore in person.

To coincide with Halloween, Kirsty’s take on the tale of The Two Witches will go live as a book on Jacobite’s Instagram Stories with an audiobook being published on Jacobite’s website from 31 October.

The Glasgow-based writer has recently published her fifth book, Things We Say in the Dark, a collection of feminist literary horror stories and frequently takes inspiration from Scottish folktales for her work.

Kirsty said: ‘I grew up on Scottish folktales, and I’m also a child of the internet – so it was a real treat to be able to combine these experiences to create something new. Scottish folklore is crammed full of strange and beautiful stories, and they’re a constant inspiration to me.’

Freda Newton, managing director of Loch Ness by Jacobite, said: ‘The majority of people who come aboard our boats are of course hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive Nessie but aside from the beautiful scenery, it’s often the lesser known histories and folktales told by our guides which have the greatest impact on our guests.

‘People are increasingly using Instagram to source ideas for their next holiday, so we wanted to find a way of bringing more of the magic of Loch Ness to them. Kirsty Logan has breathed new life into a tale which few people outside Inverness will be familiar with and has created something which will undoubtedly capture the imagination of those who read it, whether they’re planning a trip to Loch Ness, are interested in Scottish culture or just enjoy a good story.’

From 31st October 2019 you can listen to the full audiobook at www.jacobite.co.uk or read the Instagram Story Book on https://www.instagram.com/lochnessbyjacobite/