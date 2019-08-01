Redwings Mountain is a sanctuary for rescued animals

Set in 220 acres of beautiful woodlands and paddocks, Redwings Mountains provides a place of sanctuary to 100 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules.

Here, animal lovers can get up close and cuddly with it adorable residents, such as Minnie the donkey and handsome cob Gibson, as well as spot bountiful wildlife including red squirrels and mountain birds.

After a relaxing stroll, you can put your feet up with a warm cuppa in the Nosebag Café or browse the gift shop, with all proceeds supporting the animals in Redwings’ care.

Redwings Mountains, near Forfar (DD8 3SQ), is open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 10am to 4pm. Entry is free and dogs on leads are welcome too!

Visit www.redwings.org.uk/visiting for further details.