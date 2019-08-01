Go Beyond Words for this year’s storytelling festival

The Scottish International Storytelling Festival is one of the most admired storytelling events in the world.

This year’s event, Beyond Words, will run from 19–31 October in Edinburgh, encompassing a wealth of cultures, traditions and styles.

Prepare to enter a world of stories within the Festival City. The 31st Festival celebrates old traditions and new connections, showcasing how music, dance and story communicate shared experiences that are ‘Beyond Words’.

First Nation and Scottish tradition bearers share their heritage, while contemporary narratives explore the role of storytellers in the 21st century.

Invited guests perform in Edinburgh and tour Scotland, encouraging grassroots storytelling in the community, showcasing over 80 storytellers from home and away.

Whether you’re a storyteller yourself, a listener, or someone who is completely new to the craft, let SISF take you ‘Beyond Words’ this autumn.

Visit www.sisf.org.uk for more details.