Reconnect this summer at the Balmoral Hotel

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Edinburgh, has announced the Summer of Love – a new programme of experiences available from May 17 to help guests reconnect with friends, fall in love with Edinburgh and discover world-class hospitality.

The Balmoral’s ‘Summer of Love’ encourages locals and visitors alike to reignite their wanderlust and make unforgettable memories. From much-needed staycations filled with Champagne brunches, to an indulgent night at the Neighbourhood Cocktail Club at Bar Prince, this season there is an experience to ensure everyone has the summer of a lifetime.

Time Away for Two

Escape to the capital and experience Time Away for Two, on a romantic break or a long awaited catch up with friends. When booking the ‘Time Away for Two’ two-night experience, receive a third night complimentary and be greeted with chilled Champagne on arrival to toast time together and memories missed. Enjoy the famous Afternoon Tea for two in the spectacular surroundings of Palm Court and unwind with a relaxing Swedish massage, with full access to the serene urban spa – the perfect getaway for two. Receive a category room upgrade and a full breakfast in the comfort of your room each day.

Book Time Away for Two from £398 per night.

Free Spirit Escapes

The Balmoral has crafted a new Cultural Free Spirit Escape for those who wish to make the most of their time exploring Scotland’s capital city. Enjoy a complimentary room upgrade and in-room breakfast on your two night stay and immerse yourself in the highlights of Edinburgh. With prosecco in hand, experience an exclusive red carpet, private tour of the Royal Yacht Britannia followed by a private Instagram Walking Tour of Edinburgh, exploring the stunning medieval, Georgian and Victorian architecture of the city, led by Scottish adventurer and popular Instagrammer Ian Black.

Book Summer Free Spirit Escapes from £424 per night.

Champagne Brunch at Brasserie Prince

Host a decadent brunch at the most iconic spot in the city with Brasserie Prince’s new weekly Champagne Brunch available from Saturday 22nd May. The newly curated menu offers an extensive Champagne and cocktail selection, paired with delicious brunch dishes, including: sweet brioche french toast, caramelised banana and crème fraîche; crushed avocado on toasted sourdough; and cider and smoked bacon Shetland mussels. Champagne Brunch is served in the relaxed surroundings of Brasserie Prince every Saturday between 11.30am and 4pm.

Book Champagne Brunch from £23.

Neighbourhood Cocktail Club at Bar Prince

On Friday evenings guests can step into the convivial surroundings of Bar Prince and join the new Neighbourhood Cocktail Club. Surrounded by the ‘pop’ of Champagne corks and the rattle of cocktail shakers, the Neighbourhood Cocktail Club welcomes those looking for an evening filled with laughter and decadent drinks. The bar’s expert mixologists have developed a new range of classic cocktails with a twist, from a Raspberry Bramble to a Scottish Bloody Mary, there is a tipple to suit every taste and occasion. The Neighbourhood Cocktail Club is open every Friday from 5pm to 7pm at Bar Prince.

Book Neighbourhood Cocktails from £13.

Afternoon Tea Abundance

In anticipation of loved ones reuniting for a special afternoon together, Palm Court’s tea collection has been newly extended, offering a selection of 88 thoughtfully curated loose leaf teas to choose from. The collection, one of the largest in Scotland, compliments the new seasonal Afternoon Tea menu created by the hotel’s dedicated team of pastry chefs and has been designed to enjoy under a new installation of blossom trees that proudly don the centre of Palm Court.

Book Afternoon Tea from £45 per person.

Time in the Med

The Balmoral Spa has launched a new summer treatment to transport you, in spirit, to the sunshine of the Mediterranean. Step into the hotel’s serene urban spa and experience Time in the Med where you will be welcomed by your personal Irene Forte Skincare Therapist who will guide you into complete relaxation, using sustainable, natural skincare that nourishes the skin from the outside in. Following your two hour bespoke treatment, relax with a refreshing Sicilian lemonade in the comfort of Bar Prince.

Book Time in The Med for £180 for 180 minutes.

The Summer of Love launches in line with the easing of restrictions in Scotland on 17 May. To make a reservation or for further information on any of the above experiences contact reservations.balmoral@roccofortehotels.com or call 0131 556 2414. Discover The Balmoral’s Summer of Love HERE.