Planning a five-star staycation in Perthshire?

WITH many Scottish families holidaying at home this year, luxury self catering properties that can accommodate extended families are in great demand.

For some families, the staycation can be a way of reconnecting with family members that they were not able to see during lockdown.

Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course at Kenmore, in beautiful Highland Perthshire, is an award-winning, family-run business. With many years of experience, they know exactly how to make extended groups feel at home with spacious and stylish holiday accommodation, with all the features that add to the break – the comfy beds, the luxury kitchens, the private outside space, and the saunas and hot tubs that can be found in many properties. The family pet can come too, as many properties at Mains of Taymouth are dog friendly.

Mains Park Court is a stand out, traditional courtyard cottage property, sleeping up to nine people. Five star, and equipped with a hot tub, sauna and Pool Table, this seldom available property is available anytime in August for three, four, or five nights, priced from £2156.

“We look forward to welcoming guests, both returning and new, this Summer here at Mains of Taymouth where we hope to provide some much needed respite and relaxation from what has been a most stressful time keeping loved ones apart, and denying us life’s pleasures,” said general manager Pauline McLaren.

“You can enjoy our beautiful estate’s many amenities, such as our nine hole golf course, restaurant and deli, or simply chill out in your luxurious holiday house, cottage or apartment.”

To book any holiday property at Mains of Taymouth call 01887 830226. To check out availability and offers, please check out www.taymouth.co.uk